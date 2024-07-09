BioNTech Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 3,757 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the average volume of 2,154 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of BioNTech by 657.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in BioNTech by 47.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNTX traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $80.56. The company had a trading volume of 72,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,065. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.12 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.64. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $78.02 and a 1-year high of $125.83.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.60). BioNTech had a return on equity of 0.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $203.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.96 million. Analysts expect that BioNTech will post -2 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BNTX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “inline” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on BioNTech from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.70.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

