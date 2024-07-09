Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $5.34

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.34, but opened at $5.21. Evotec shares last traded at $5.16, with a volume of 14,838 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Evotec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Evotec in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Evotec alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on EVO

Evotec Stock Down 4.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evotec

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in shares of Evotec in the fourth quarter valued at $53,931,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its stake in Evotec by 643.1% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after acquiring an additional 69,936 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Evotec during the 1st quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Evotec during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

About Evotec

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.