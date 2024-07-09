Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on TKO Group (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 2,500 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 1,979 put options.
TKO Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE TKO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.25. 15,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,185,140. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.71. TKO Group has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $113.30.
TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.28 million. TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. Equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,649,000. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 81,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in TKO Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,034,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in TKO Group by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,894,000 after purchasing an additional 55,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,995,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.
TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.
