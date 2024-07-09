TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Shares Gap Down to $69.65

TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $69.65, but opened at $68.21. TotalEnergies shares last traded at $68.16, with a volume of 53,408 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $161.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.40.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $56.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 billion. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.52%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTE. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 139.0% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 310.0% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

