Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $4,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,010,816 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,408,000 after buying an additional 1,016,719 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 530,613 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,327,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 221,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 915,023 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $50,572,000 after purchasing an additional 30,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 412,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,052 shares in the company, valued at $655,093.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.32.

FIS stock traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.84. 432,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,318,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.38 and its 200 day moving average is $69.46. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $78.73. The company has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

