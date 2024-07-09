Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $4.89 Million Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 172,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,800 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3,739.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on HASI shares. B. Riley raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.82.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.77. The company had a trading volume of 44,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,428. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.98. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 15.61 and a current ratio of 15.60.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.58%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.