Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 141,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,982 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the third quarter valued at $347,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 12.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 456,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,876,000 after acquiring an additional 50,794 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Newmont in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 81.7% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,504 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. lifted its holdings in Newmont by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 171,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,993 shares during the period. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. National Bank Financial downgraded Newmont from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.29.

NEM traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $43.96. 1,006,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,605,264. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.47. Newmont Co. has a one year low of $29.42 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

