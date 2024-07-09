Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,750 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $5,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $263,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $205,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 6,357 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 238.5% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME stock traded up $2.77 on Tuesday, reaching $366.61. 101,758 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 464,988. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.34 and a 12 month high of $401.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $377.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $316.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01 and a beta of 1.06.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 30.38%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.