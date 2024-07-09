Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.29 Million Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 398,160 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 91,609 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of F. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 15,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,124 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,518 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,280 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 104,603 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 10,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 23,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of F traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.94. 9,534,836 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,490,859. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.28. The company has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.93 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

