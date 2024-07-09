Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,592 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,552 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in First Solar by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 765 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 3,600 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR traded down $2.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.03. 367,692 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,497,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $238.22 and a 200 day moving average of $187.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $421,460.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $922,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total value of $4,409,049.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,153 shares of company stock worth $12,540,428 over the last three months. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FSLR. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $271.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of First Solar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $209.50 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

