Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.05 Million Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,093 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IR. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $313,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 9.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 254,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,034 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,773,000 after purchasing an additional 7,524 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 19.5% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 43,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,765,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of IR traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.53. The company had a trading volume of 186,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,631,793. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.36. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.20 and a 1-year high of $96.67.

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $17,488,601.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,843,336.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 22,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $2,061,750.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,075.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 198,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $17,488,601.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,367 shares in the company, valued at $8,843,336.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

