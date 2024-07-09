Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Acquires 1,952 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $5,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of CDW by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,464,886 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $787,638,000 after acquiring an additional 781,421 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in CDW by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,380,123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $299,901,000 after buying an additional 64,140 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CDW by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,135,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $258,196,000 after buying an additional 33,235 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in CDW by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 832,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,975,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in CDW by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 822,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,878,000 after buying an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of CDW traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $215.14. 162,172 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,101. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $182.50 and a 1 year high of $263.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.65.

CDW Announces Dividend

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.15). CDW had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 67.56%. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on CDW from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $261.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded CDW from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CDW from $280.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CDW from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CDW has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.00.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

