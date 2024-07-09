Investors Buy High Volume of Helen of Troy Put Options (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,718 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 502 put options.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,380,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Helen of Troy by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,761,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,750,000 after acquiring an additional 114,215 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1,351.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 89,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,866,000 after purchasing an additional 83,744 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,583,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 648,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,735,000 after purchasing an additional 63,595 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:HELE traded down $26.50 on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 2,183,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.04.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.

