Investors Buy High Volume of Helen of Troy Put Options (NASDAQ:HELE)

Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 5,718 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,039% compared to the typical daily volume of 502 put options.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on HELE. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Monday.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helen of Troy
Helen of Troy Trading Down 29.8 %
NASDAQ:HELE traded down $26.50 on Tuesday, hitting $62.51. 2,183,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.04.
Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $489.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.88 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 8.41%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments: Home & Outdoor and Beauty & Wellness. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food storage containers, kitchen utensils for cooking and preparing salads, fruits, vegetables and meats, graters, slicers and choppers, baking essentials, kitchen organization, bath, cleaning, infant and toddler products, and coffee preparation tools and electronics; and insulated beverageware, including bottles, travel tumblers, drinkware, mugs, food and lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, outdoor kitchenware, and accessories.
