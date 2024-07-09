Cassava Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,018 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average volume of 5,071 call options.

Cassava Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAVA traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 999,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.57.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAVA. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 1,251.2% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cassava Sciences by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.

About Cassava Sciences

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

