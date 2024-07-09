Cassava Sciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 9,018 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 78% compared to the average volume of 5,071 call options.
Cassava Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ SAVA traded up $1.38 on Tuesday, hitting $11.22. 999,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,019,775. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.74. Cassava Sciences has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.82 and a beta of -0.57.
Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.90). Analysts expect that Cassava Sciences will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cassava Sciences
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright lowered Cassava Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st.
About Cassava Sciences
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2 clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
