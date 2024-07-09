NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Lowered to $72.00 at Barclays

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

Shares of NEE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.81. 908,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,739,087. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.95. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $80.47. The company has a market cap of $147.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 35,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,137,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 46,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,701,000. Finally, AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $162,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

