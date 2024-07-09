Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target Cut to $6.50 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 13.91% from the company’s current price.
Separately, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Singular Genomics Systems Trading Down 1.3 %
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($10.20) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Singular Genomics Systems had a negative return on equity of 51.10% and a negative net margin of 3,863.90%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Singular Genomics Systems
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Singular Genomics Systems stock. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. owned about 0.19% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.
Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company is involved in the developing of G4, consisting of G4 instrument and associated consumables for various applications, such as max read kits for single cell sequencing, rare variant detection with high-definition sequencing, gene fusion detection with ring-seq, and extended range sequencing; and PX instrument and associated consumables for applications comprising single cell gene expression and proteomics, in situ RNA sequencing, and spatial RNA and proteomics applications for tissue.
