Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

TWST has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.75.

Shares of Twist Bioscience stock traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $49.62. The stock had a trading volume of 75,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,028,454. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.92. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.80. Twist Bioscience has a 1 year low of $14.42 and a 1 year high of $55.26.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 69.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.61%. Twist Bioscience’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Twist Bioscience will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of Twist Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 504,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,227,136. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Twist Bioscience news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 4,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $154,572.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,935,780.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $53,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,227,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $785,980 in the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 3,519.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Twist Bioscience by 1,896.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Twist Bioscience in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

