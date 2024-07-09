Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,910 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter worth $56,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Performance

Shares of WMS stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.74. The stock had a trading volume of 30,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.12. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.32 and a twelve month high of $184.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The construction company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $653.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.99 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 46.93%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is presently 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on WMS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $182.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $189.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.88.

Insider Activity at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total value of $648,584.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $773,180.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, CFO Scott A. Cottrill sold 73,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total transaction of $12,672,863.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,829,524.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.68, for a total transaction of $648,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,180.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,004 shares of company stock valued at $30,547,285 over the last 90 days. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

