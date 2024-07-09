Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Western Digital by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,020,431,000 after purchasing an additional 215,207 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $292,628,000 after buying an additional 443,903 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at $212,900,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,096,993 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $162,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter worth about $150,958,000. Institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.11. The stock had a trading volume of 277,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,349,643. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its 200 day moving average is $65.62.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. Western Digital’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.57) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Western Digital from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.09.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Western Digital news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,488 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,143. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

