Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) PT Lowered to $24.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $35.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 99.00% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Quanterix from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.60.

Get Quanterix alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on QTRX

Quanterix Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ QTRX traded down $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $12.06. 39,176 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,866. Quanterix has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.68. The company has a market cap of $461.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 28.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $32.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.72 million. Analysts forecast that Quanterix will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Quanterix by 44,205.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanterix during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

About Quanterix

(Get Free Report)

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, engages in development and marketing of digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection in an expanded range of applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quanterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.