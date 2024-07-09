Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,443 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the third quarter valued at about $743,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 57.1% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 19.2% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,405,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,933,000 after buying an additional 387,389 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.8% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 20.9% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 575,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,365,000 after buying an additional 99,690 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Lande Rashida La sold 10,140 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total transaction of $364,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,662.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.75.

KHC traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,893,460. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 10.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

