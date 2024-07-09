Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $5.53 Million Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,401 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $45,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.57.

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.20. 1,138,563 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,235,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.10. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $35.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.48%.

Insider Transactions at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total value of $1,056,097.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Roger Frederick Johnson sold 31,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $1,056,097.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Andrew Archambault sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total transaction of $273,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,597.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 81,520 shares of company stock worth $2,750,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.