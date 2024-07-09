Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 101,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTVA. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.38. The company had a trading volume of 274,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,506,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.77. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Corteva had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.01%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Corteva from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $61.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

In related news, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,104,144.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Cornel B. Fuerer sold 39,736 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.41, for a total value of $2,281,243.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 126,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,713.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel R. Eathington sold 31,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $1,826,381.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,104,144.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,556 shares of company stock valued at $4,795,016 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

