Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Sells 1,845 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. reduced its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 202.3% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $148,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $1,379,000. Choreo LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.2% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on ROK. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $322.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $254.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $301.57.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of ROK stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $261.88. 50,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,521. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $249.00 and a 1 year high of $348.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $264.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.15 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

In other news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total value of $171,412.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.78, for a total value of $133,995.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,718 shares in the company, valued at $943,554.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock valued at $572,750 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

