Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 4,338 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,368 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,111,915 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,860,483,000 after buying an additional 7,445,089 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $406,360,000. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,861.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,686,597 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $127,389,000 after buying an additional 1,600,621 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2,083.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,422,912 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $107,473,000 after buying an additional 1,357,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,658 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $151,104,000 after buying an additional 805,888 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,413. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 10.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTSH

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.