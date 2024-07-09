Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,935 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $6,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EA. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 22,867 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth about $1,259,000. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 429,536 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $53,761,000 after purchasing an additional 107,709 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 181,757 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $24,866,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 99.4% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,338 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

EA traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $139.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,085,078. The company has a market capitalization of $37.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.86.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 18.81%. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.24%.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $211,515.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $211,515.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,078.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,173.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,039 shares of company stock valued at $3,065,356 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on EA shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

