Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 618.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 256,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 221,092 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $6,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 245.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

CareTrust REIT Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTRE traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $25.83. 42,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,372,616. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $19.38 and a one year high of $26.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.80, a quick ratio of 12.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

