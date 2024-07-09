Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW) Position Boosted by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,893 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $6,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gillson Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 253,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,166,000 after purchasing an additional 54,361 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,614,000 after acquiring an additional 12,678 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,042,000 after acquiring an additional 28,046 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter worth about $4,455,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WTW traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $258.91. 29,885 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 454,448. The company has a market capitalization of $26.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $195.29 and a 12 month high of $278.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $256.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.60.

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is 35.31%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WTW shares. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (up previously from $295.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $317.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $297.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.14.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

