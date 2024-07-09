Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,711 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $6,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,353,000 after buying an additional 76,350 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,373,000 after acquiring an additional 65,760 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $549,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 161 shares in the company, valued at $87,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $586.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $4.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $479.05. 16,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 466,884. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $499.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $523.81. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $583.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.32.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 63.66%. The firm had revenue of $964.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $965.43 million. On average, research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

