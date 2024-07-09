Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 15,782 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,782 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $6,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,513,127,000 after buying an additional 6,479,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,719,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,163 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,370,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,129,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,363,000 after purchasing an additional 751,865 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,207,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $411,570,000 after purchasing an additional 265,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE USB traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $39.58. 599,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,271,984. The company has a market capitalization of $61.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $41.50. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $30.47 and a 52 week high of $45.85.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

USB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.84.

Read Our Latest Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.