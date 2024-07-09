Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 5,737 Shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter worth about $406,934,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,036,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,759,000 after acquiring an additional 982,837 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,414,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,987,000 after acquiring an additional 796,386 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,398,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,249,000 after acquiring an additional 731,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 22.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,580,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,308,000 after acquiring an additional 662,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.46.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,087 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,942.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 122,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.61, for a total transaction of $11,366,580.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,417 shares in the company, valued at $28,099,448.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.67, for a total transaction of $352,146.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,938,942.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $71.88. 190,451 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,221,581. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.49, a P/E/G ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.09, a current ratio of 9.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $100.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.96.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $656.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.27 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

