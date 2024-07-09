Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Increases Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOC. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $283,114,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after purchasing an additional 319,109 shares during the period. Focused Investors Fund L P purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth about $108,369,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,866,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $83,182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOC has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $477.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $510.36.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NOC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $430.31. 67,128 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 972,909. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $414.56 and a 52 week high of $496.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $450.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.33.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.50 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.62%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.