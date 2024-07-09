Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Purchased by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 409.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 241,386 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,979 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $6,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 230,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPRT traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $27.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,882. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 7.61 and a quick ratio of 7.61.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Essential Properties Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 94.31%.

In related news, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides sold 20,863 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $574,567.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,168,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen D. Sautel sold 25,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,704,558.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,063 shares of company stock worth $1,285,417 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on EPRT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $27.50) on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $28.50 in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

