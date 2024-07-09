Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 177,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $6,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EXC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 93,146,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,343,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,015,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 9,711,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,639,000 after purchasing an additional 274,967 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,853,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,145,000 after purchasing an additional 109,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,096,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,177,000 after buying an additional 328,785 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock remained flat at $34.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,366,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,904,165. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 65.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXC shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.91.

Exelon Profile

(Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

