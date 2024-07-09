Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Raises Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,423,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,955,023,000 after acquiring an additional 133,061 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,360,526 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,615,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755,276 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,164,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,081,488,000 after acquiring an additional 147,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $728,284,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,282,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $592,764,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $301.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GD traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $280.80. 96,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $293.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.42. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $212.58 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The stock has a market cap of $77.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

