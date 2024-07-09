Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in TransDigm Group by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 180 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,524.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,414.06.

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TransDigm Group news, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,216.16, for a total value of $12,161,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $9,921,433.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total value of $259,673.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,833 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,183. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Stock Performance

TransDigm Group stock traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,271.03. 16,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,578. The firm has a market cap of $71.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,307.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,198.92. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $802.46 and a 12-month high of $1,369.57.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.42 by $0.57. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 63.35% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.11 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.