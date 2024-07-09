Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mendel Money Management grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. BNP Paribas purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,118,000. Finally, Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 127.8% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.4 %

PH traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $506.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,546. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $526.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $518.48. The firm has a market cap of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 30.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PH. Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $569.69.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

