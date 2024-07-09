Haverford Trust Co Has $504,000 Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Haverford Trust Co trimmed its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 699 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 6.1% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in United Rentals by 25.1% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank raised its holdings in United Rentals by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 611 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE URI traded down $9.60 on Tuesday, hitting $627.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,052. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $656.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $649.01. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $387.01 and a 52-week high of $732.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.71.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $637.67.

View Our Latest Report on United Rentals

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at $72,341,742. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.