Haverford Trust Co Sells 280 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Haverford Trust Co lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Cummins were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 829,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,474 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 14.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Cummins by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Down 0.4 %

CMI stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.46. 29,955 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,013. The company has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $270.24. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.80 and a 12 month high of $304.24.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.36 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Cummins’s payout ratio is 49.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Cummins from $319.00 to $315.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Cummins from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cummins from $298.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In related news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout bought 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, with a total value of $80,401.02. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jeffrey T. Wiltrout purchased 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $285.11 per share, for a total transaction of $80,401.02. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $359,808.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marvin Boakye purchased 1,745 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $286.04 per share, for a total transaction of $499,139.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,139.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

