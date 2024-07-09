Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 165,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 832 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,093,242.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.44, for a total transaction of $6,516,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 176,907 shares in the company, valued at $7,684,840.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 626,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $27,219,693.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,093,242.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,152,621 shares of company stock valued at $51,818,111 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.71. 2,036,411 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,838,966. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.91. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.