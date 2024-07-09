Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Purchases 6,742 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $7,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $731,843,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4,162.6% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,016,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968,988 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth about $130,622,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 461.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,036,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,311,000 after purchasing an additional 851,671 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $1,149,977.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,691.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.83.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE:CL traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.78. 336,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,426,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.39. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $99.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.43.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.