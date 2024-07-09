Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,959 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter worth $523,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 515.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,756,881 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $243,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,585 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1,437.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,367 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,039,000 after purchasing an additional 959,594 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $102,083,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Ross Stores by 19.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,121,854 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $465,563,000 after purchasing an additional 673,670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on Ross Stores from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.06.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $147.40. The company had a trading volume of 113,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,270,257. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.30 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $140.15 and its 200-day moving average is $140.86. The company has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.24% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.3675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ross Stores news, Director Patricia H. Mueller sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.37, for a total value of $130,206.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,634.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

