Graypoint LLC Acquires Shares of 3,350 Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Jul 9th, 2024

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Sysco by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Sysco during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on SYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.90.

Sysco Price Performance

SYY stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.39. 129,622 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,125,675. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $62.24 and a 52 week high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.74 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 99.88%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

