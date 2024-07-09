Graypoint LLC Has $289,000 Stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Graypoint LLC trimmed its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Free Report) by 20.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QUS traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $149.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,951. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $116.15 and a fifty-two week high of $149.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13.

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

