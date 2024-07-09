Graypoint LLC Purchases New Stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,947 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 26.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ TRST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.03. 14,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,564. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $32.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.13 million, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.83.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.17%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.16 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on TRST

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

(Free Report)

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.