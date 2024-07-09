Graypoint LLC Cuts Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Graypoint LLC decreased its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Monster Beverage by 59.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 132,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 49,495 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,528,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,340,000. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 371,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 86,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $517,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,221 shares of company stock valued at $16,070,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MNST shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Monster Beverage Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.94. The stock had a trading volume of 843,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,499,989. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.75 and its 200 day moving average is $55.04. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $61.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

