Graypoint LLC Acquires New Stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KR. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kroger by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 585,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57,595 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 284,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,707 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of KR traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.17. The stock had a trading volume of 332,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,240,301. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $52.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.24. The company has a market capitalization of $37.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.45.

Kroger Increases Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.89% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $45.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $1.28 dividend. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This is an increase from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kroger’s payout ratio is currently 39.59%.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total transaction of $1,693,450.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 105,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,894,582.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kroger news, CFO Todd A. Foley sold 6,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.69, for a total value of $368,445.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,615,091.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 30,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $1,693,450.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,582.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,767. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on KR. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Kroger to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Kroger from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

