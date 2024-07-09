Graypoint LLC Has $323,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JHG. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 41.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 186.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 40,028 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 21,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.48.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $34.25. 116,268 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,553. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $34.96. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $551.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Janus Henderson Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.87%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

