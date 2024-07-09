Graypoint LLC Buys 147 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hologic during the fourth quarter worth about $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,079,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 207.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 538,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,498,000 after buying an additional 363,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,431,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HOLX traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.00. 55,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,613,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 37.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.45. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

