Graypoint LLC Acquires 288 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 9.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in MetLife by 2.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC raised its position in MetLife by 4.7% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in MetLife by 73.3% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its position in MetLife by 0.3% in the first quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,102,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MetLife Stock Performance

Shares of MET traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.85. The stock had a trading volume of 279,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,341,800. The company has a market cap of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. MetLife, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.21 and a fifty-two week high of $74.68.

MetLife Increases Dividend

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 74.91%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on MetLife from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on MetLife from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.15.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

